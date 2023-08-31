Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe backs the ‘Big PNE Sleep Out’

Ryan Lowe, Kian Taylor and Lewis Leigh visit the Foxton Centre

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe paid a visit to the Foxton Centre ahead of November’s ‘Big PNE Sleep Out’ at Deepdale.

Based on Fox Street, the Centre works with Preston’s most vulnerable residents to provide food, warmth and activities. First held in 2019, almost double the £50,000 target was raised through the Big Sleep Out and a property in Ashton-on-Ribble was then purchased to house two previously rough sleepers.

Another Sleep Out has now been organised, taking place on Friday, 17 November during the international break. And once again, raising £50,000 is the target. Lowe was accompanied at the Centre by young midfield duo Kian Taylor and Lewis Leigh - who are both Prestonians.

PNE’s manager said: “The ladies and gentlemen in there are doing a fantastic job, trying to keep them off the streets. We know - not just in Preston, but in Liverpool, Manchester, London - there’s too many people in that situation.

“People like this, probably working for free, helping them out - if we can come down and show our support to them, they’re doing a fantastic job. Sleeping out at Deepdale and trying to raise some money will be important for the local community and everyone associated with it. I think the Foxton is doing some brilliant work and long may that continue.”

Taylor added: “We don’t realise how lucky we are sometimes, and that shows when you visit. There are people in there who are now on the up and that’s what it is there for. The project they’ve got going on is fantastic and it’s great to see the Big PNE Sleep Out raising money for such a good cause.”

And Leigh said: “In Preston we’re all one city aren’t we? It means a lot to come here and meet people and have that little connection with the people and the city.”