By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read

Preston have agreed to sell youngster Jacob Slater to Brighton.

According to Football Insider, a deal has been struck that will see the left-back end his seven-year association with the Lilywhites with a switch to the Premier League outfit.

The 18-year-old will reportedly move to the Amex Stadium to link up with the Seagulls’ impressive youth system, which has Ewan Ferguson and Julio Enciso as two of their most recent graduates.

Brighton’s primary focus at present is their attempts to rebuff Chelsea’s interest in Moises Caicedo, with their £100m valuation of the Ecuador midfielder still to be met.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from bolstering their own ranks, with Slater expected to be their seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

A £15m move for Fiorentina centre-back Igor Julio is also close to being completed.

However, there’s been no mention of the fee Preston are expected to receive once Slater completes his move to the south coast.

The 18-year-old has featured three times for Ryan Lowe’s side, with his first-team debut arriving as an 86th-minute substitute against Huddersfield last August in the Carabao Cup.

His last senior Lilywhites outing came in the 4-1 Championship victory over Blackburn in December.

Yet Slater has featured in all four of Preston’s pre-season games to date.

