​Preston 0, Barrow 2: Senior Cup disappointment for young North End outfit

With one eye on the FA Cup tie with Charlton being played later in the evening North End's team captained by Patrick Bauer did not contain any first team regulars with the rest of the side made up by the club’s young professionals and scholars.

North End began brightly with Max Wilson having an early shot pushed away for a corner by Barrow keeper Will Stanway.

Barrow took the lead in the 21st minute when Dominic Telford finished off a well worked move with a low shot inside the penalty area which gave North End goalkeeper James Pradic no chance.

Match action from North End's loss to Barrow (photo: John Smith)

After the goal, the visitors grew in confidence and North End struggled to create any further clear cut chances until a minute from half-time when a fine cross by Kian Best forced Stanway into making a save when it was met on the volley by Kian Taylor.

In the closing seconds of the half Barrow went upfield increasing their advantage when Telford ran through the home defence before laying the ball off for Isaac Fletcher to drill the ball into the ne

After a triple half time substitution North End came out for the second half with some renewed vigour in its opening minutes being unlucky not to score when Kian Best put in a well delivered fierce low cross which was turned over the bar by the overstretched Jonny Brindle.

North End continued on the front foot with Max Wilson being thwarted by Stanway when he smothered his powerful shot.

North End were left with a mountain to climb after Kian Best was sent off in the 67th minute after he received two yellow cards for successive fouls within four minutes of each other.

Pradic made a couple of saves to keep the score at 2-0 with North End almost cutting the deficit in the closing stages during a period of pressure when first substitute Charlie Forwood had a shot blocked before Kian Taylor could only fire the loose ball wide with his shot on the turn .

PNE James Pradic, Kitt Nelson,Kian Best, Patrick Bauer, Cole McGhee,Ayden Garrigan,Kaeydn Kamara,Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile,Max Wilson,Jonny Brindle, subs Charlie Forwood (Garrigan45),Harry Stringfellow(Kamara45),Clayton Lescott (Rodriguez-Gentile),Somto Ifueze (Wilson 62)Peter Critchley (Brindle75) unused Ed Nolan Li Bau Stowell