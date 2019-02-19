Premier League rumours: Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic could have joined Manchester United last summer | Liverpool could make another attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho | Arsenal will move for Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in the summer

Here are all the Premier League rumours for Tuesday, February 19

Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic could have joined Manchester United last summer before opting to remain in Serie A with the Italian champions. (Il Gironale)

Jadon Sancho

Liverpool could make another attempt to sign 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal will make a move for Sevilla and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reckons Mesut Ozil may be in a "comfort zone" after signing a lucrative contract with the Gunners last year. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City want to sell striker Saido Berahino after the 25-year-old Burundi international was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. (Daily Mail)

Wolves are close to agreeing a new contract with Morocco midfielder Romain Saiss. (Daily Telegraph)

Spanish champions Barcelona are favourites to sign Benfica striker Luka Jovic, who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Goal)

Everton manager Marco Silva admits his side are suffering in front of goal because they are so short of confidence. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid lead the race to sign Porto defender Eder Militao, who will cost them around £44m. (Marca)

Italian champions Juventus have asked Inter Milan about Mauro Icardi's future at the club. (Four Four Two)

Newcastle United midfielder Mo Diame is close to triggering a contract extension at St James' Park. (Chronicle)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been exceeding expectations at Juventus, according to Pavel Nedved. (Daily Telegraph)