Premier League LIVE: Solskjaer to make first Manchester United signing | Chelsea’s Giroud a Barcelona target | Liverpool full-back blow could lead to signing | Spurs to be without Kane for a month Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be offered Manchester United job, Premier League trio target son of Lillian Thuram and Chelsea suffer transfer window frustrations. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates David de Gea Preston North End boss anxious over injuries to defenders Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington Preston North End Monday round-up: Swansea reaction, Connor Ripley, Chris Maxwell, January transfer window latest, injury latest, Championship updates and more