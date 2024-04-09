The Championship is half through its final full month of the 2023/24 season as the action heats up.

Rotherham United's relegation which was confirmed on Friday after defeat to Plymouth Argyle is the only thing that is set in stone. The race for the title, automatic promotion, the play-off spots and survival is still up in the air.

Leicester City are now top of the league after Ipswich Town and Leeds United dropped points at the weekend. They defeated Birmingham City 2-1 with a Stephy Mavididi effort in the 87th minute. Ipswich lost to Norwich City in the Old Farm Derby whilst Leeds suffered defeat to play-off chasing Coventry City.

As for Preston North End, their draw against managerless Watford at the weekend makes achieving a play-off spot a little tricky. They're seven points behind Norwich but they do possess a game in hand which will be played against Southampton at St Mary's on Tuesday, April 16.

Before then, Preston face relegation threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, before clashing with the Canaries at Deepdale at the weekend. Huddersfield are battling for their lives but you would fancy North End for this one, and this is shaping up to be a huge week for Ryan Lowe and his squad.

Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Hull City are all above Preston in the race for the sixth and final play-off spot, and it’s too close to call. Form is crucial at this stage of the campaign and as we all know with the division, you have to expect be unexpected.

Based on forecasts from Sky, here’s how the Championship standings are predicted to finalise.

