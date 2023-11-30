News you can trust since 1886
Predicted final Championship table: Where Preston, Cardiff City, Leeds United and rivals are likely to finish

A look at the latest Championship predicted table to see where Preston North End are tipped to finish.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 30th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Preston North End have put together a rollercoaster start to the season, but where are they expected to end up? Ryan Lowe's men were riding high in the playoff spots until recently, when they were knocked out by two crushing defeats.

First they gave up a stoppage time lead over Cardiff City to lose, and 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough followed, leaving them in ninth place. Still, the playoffs will be the target, and here we have put together the predicted final Championship table to see where Preston are tipped to wind up. The table is courtesy of BonusCodeBets, who run 1,000 simulations to get the final predicted table.

Points - 31

1. 24 - Sheffield Wednesday

Points - 31

Points - 33

2. 23 - Queens Park Rangers

Points - 33

Points - 33

3. 22 - Rotherham United

Points - 33

Points - 36

4. 21 - Huddersfield Town

Points - 36

