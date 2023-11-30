Preston North End have put together a rollercoaster start to the season, but where are they expected to end up? Ryan Lowe 's men were riding high in the playoff spots until recently, when they were knocked out by two crushing defeats.

First they gave up a stoppage time lead over Cardiff City to lose, and 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough followed, leaving them in ninth place. Still, the playoffs will be the target, and here we have put together the predicted final Championship table to see where Preston are tipped to wind up. The table is courtesy of BonusCodeBets, who run 1,000 simulations to get the final predicted table.