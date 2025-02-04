A verdict on Preston North End’s final Championship position has been delivered based on their transfer business in January.

Preston North End are being predicted to finish just below mid-table following their business in the January transfer window.

Clubs in the EFL can no longer sign players on loan or for a fee after the registration period closed on Monday evening. Teams spent the entirety of January and a couple of days of February trying to strengthen their squads to help them with their respective goals.

A couple of months ago, the Lilywhites looked to be in a relegation battle but an upturn in form has seen them steer away from the fight. At the moment, ten points separate North End and Derby County in 22nd, so there’s a reason why the Deepdale faithful are feeling a bit more confident about their position in the league now. They are looking upwards and will be hopeful of securing a top-half finish.

Recruiting players for what could be a season in which North End either go up or down can be hard but Paul Heckingbottom managed to bring in some reinforcements. The arrival of Lewis Gibson got things up and running, paying a seven-figure see to sign him from Plymouth Argyle. A left-back was required so Jayden Meghoma arrived from Brentford on a loan until the end of the season. An injury to Jordan Storey meant North End had to react and they managed to secure Ryan Porteous from Watford on a loan deal until the end of the season.

There was a bit of movement in terms of outgoings with Josh Bowler's loan terminated. He's now with Luton Town as he bids to get his confidence back following a disappointing spell in Lancashire.

Fringe first-team players such as Layton Stewart and Jeppe Okkels got loans away with Thun and Aberdeen. It's hoped that the players will benefit from their time away from the club and come back ready for thigns next season. Youngsters like Kacper Pasiek, Kaedyn Kamara, Kian Best, Kian Taylor, and Kitt Nelson all secured moves to either the non-league or the League of Ireland, which will provide a major benefit to their careers.

Ultimately though, January was a month in which three players committed their future to the club. Storey along with Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay signed new terms, whilst there are decisions to be made on the 10 other players whose contracts are up at the end of the campaign.

With all that in mind, punters are trying to predict how the rest of the season will pan out for the Lilywhites and the other teams in the division. Below are the odds from promotion ranking from the most likeliest to the least likely.

Championship promotion odds

Burnley - 8/13

Sunderland - 5/4

Middlesbrough - 6/1

Sheffield Wednesday - 33/1

Watford - 50/1

Millwall - 50/1

Swansea City - 250/1

Cardiff City - 350/1

Hull City - 500/1

Stoke City - 500/1

Derby County - 750/1

Portsmouth - 1500/1

Plymouth Argyle - 2500/1