Predicted Championship table: Where Preston North End, Bristol City, Watford & others have been tipped to finish
How the Championship table has been tipped to look at the end of the 2023/24 season.
The Championship action is back underway this weekend following the FA Cup and the close competition at both the top and bottom of the table is heating up. Plenty of action off the pitch has happened too, including several managerial changes, including the recent appointment of Tony Mowbray as Birmingham City boss, following the sacking of Wayne Rooney.
After the latest results and personnel changes, bookmakers have released their latest promotion and relegation odds. We've put together how the table would look based on these odds — take a look below at the tipped positions of clubs including Preston North End, Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and the rest of the Championship.