Preston North End picked up an important win over the weekend, seeing off Bristol City at Deepdale thanks to a Will Keane brace. The win saw the Lilywhites move up to 12th in the table, just two points off the playoffs.

The Battle for a top six one will be an intense one again this season, with four points separating Bristol City in 14th from Coventry City in sixth. With that in mind, we have put together a predicted Championship table based on the latest relegation and promotion odds. Take a look below to see just how fancied Preston currently are to secure promotion.