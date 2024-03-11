Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End's push for a play-off spot took a blow after suffering the 1-2 defeat to Stoke City at Deepdale - on Saturday.

The Lilywhites were favourites, having been on a seven game unbeaten run which took them to within touching distance of the top six. Stoke, on the other hand, were in the relegation zone prior to kick-off - battling for their lives as they aim to retain Championship status.

Despite equalising through Milutin Osmajic, just moments after Andrew Hughes scored an own goal, the Potters won in the 87th minute through Luke McNally. The result saw Steven Schumacher's team climb out of the bottom three and in to 19th, whilst North End remained in ninth - but five points off the play-offs, with a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull City drew 2-2 with league leaders Leicester City and Norwich City piled the misery on Rotherham United by winning 5-0. Cardiff City claimed a surprise win over Ipswich Town, scoring both of their goals in stoppage time and now the Bluebirds are level on points with the Lilywhites. Coventry City brought to an end the Valerien Ismael reign at Watford, as they won 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Overall, it wasn't too damaging a weekend for PNE's play-off hopes - even though the Stoke defeat will be seen as a missed opportunity. Ryan Lowe is now set to return to his former club, Plymouth Argyle - where he will manage at Home Park for the first time since his departure in 2021. It is the final game before the international break, with a double-header of Easter fixtures following it for Preston.