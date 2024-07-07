Preston North End are already preparing for the new season with players having reported back for pre-season. Ryan Lowe has already snapped up Sam Greenwood on a loan deal, and there are likely to be further incomings over the coming weeks.

North End secured a top-half finish last season, and they will be hoping to build on that during the coming campaign, potentially competing for a play-off spot, although competition for the top six will be as high as ever. Here, with the help of Grosvenor Sport’s data study, we have put together a predicted Championship table for next season. Take a look below.