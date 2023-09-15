The Championship is a league that is renowned for twists and turns and a number of teams have defied pre-season expectations in recent years.

Preston North End are the season’s early pace setters with four victories and one draw from their opening five games and they will hope to follow in the footsteps of Luton Town and Huddersfield by staging an unlikely promotion push.

Ryan Lowe’s side have overcome the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea and Stoke in recent weeks and they will return from the international break full of confidence that they can continue that momentum.