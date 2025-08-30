Starting XIs confirmed for Portsmouth vs Preston North End with double blow for visitors
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes from the last league game, as the Lilywhites take on Portsmouth away.
Milutin Osmajic and Alfie Devine are both absent from the squad due to injury, with PNE only naming eight subs at Fratton Park. Stefan Thordarson and Daniel Jebbison come into the side, with the latter making his first league start for the Lilywhites.
There is a return to the bench for Mads Frokjaer following injury, but Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts and Will Keane remain sidelined for Preston. It’s an unchanged team for Portsmouth, with new signing Josh Knight on the bench.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Thordarson, Whiteman, McCann, Small, Jebbison, Smith. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Offiah, Vukcevic, Carroll, Frokjaer, Dobbin, Gryba.
Pompey starting XI: Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Swift, Dozzell, Bianchini, Segecic, Murphy, Bishop. Pompey subs: Killip, Knight, Matthews, Devlin, Williams, Le Roux, Kosznovszky, Minhyeok, Waddingham.