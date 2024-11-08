Portsmouth v Preston North End injury news as 10 out and 4 doubts

Preston North End travel down to the South Coast to face basement side Portsmouth at Fratton Park in the EFL Championship.

Pompey's only win this season has come away from home, and so PNE will be hoping they can pick up some points on their travels, but they aren't the best travellers either. The hosts are winless in their last seven games at home, which is their worst run in front of their own supporters since going winless for eight matches in September 2022 to January 2023.

This is the first meeting between the two sides since the 2012/13 season, in which both matches were draws. PNE are winless in their last three visits to Fratton Park, with their last win coming there in October 2001.

Both sides were in action in midweek with Pompey suffering a 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle. North End played to a goalless draw against league leaders Sunderland at Deepdale.

PNE have had one less day to prepare for the fixture and have an injury concern. Liam Lindsay was replaced by Jack Whatmough, and now the centre-back is questionable for the match. Pompey have a lengthy injury list, and already have one player ruled out for the entirety of the campaign.

Here’s the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

1 . Will Keane - out Still a couple of weeks away from returning from a thigh injury. | CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2 . Robbie Brady - out Ankle ligament damage has the Republic of Ireland international ruled out for a period of time. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Ched Evans - out Yet to make an appearance this season due to a knee injury. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales