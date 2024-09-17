Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE signed the former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic defender last summer

Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough is his own harshest critic - and admits he’s yet to show his best self at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites signed the centre-back last summer, as his time at Wigan Athletic came to an end. The 28-year-old made 23 appearances in all competitions, with 15 starts in the Championship. He got the nod for PNE’s opening night clash against Sheffield United this season, but then had to wait for his first league start under new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

With Liam Lindsay suspended, Whatmough was brought into the XI for last weekend’s trip to Middlesbrough. He is well aware he didn’t cover himself in glory for Tommy Conway’s opening goal. but the number 5 will gladly front up and accept responsibility. If anything, it makes him more determined to find real consistency in a North End shirt.

When asked if we’ve seen the best of him yet, Whatmough said: “No, far from. I am the first one to criticise myself. Far from the best of what I’m capable of, and it will come. So far, I think my Preston career has been a bit stop-start... different positions, bad form, injuries. Hopefully, at some point I can kick on and show Preston fans what I can do.”

The former Portsmouth man spoke to the media after that difficult 0-2 defeat to the Blades, in early August. Fan frustration was evident in the stands and, while lots of that was directed towards the manager at the time, Whatmough assured the players would get supporters back on side. He certainly feels that is the case now.

“Yeah, personally Saturday wasn’t the best game, but as a group it was exactly what we are about as a football club,” said Whatmough. “Hard to beat and just horrible, really. That is not what we want to go out and be... we want to add that footballing side to it and, against Middlesbrough, I think that was definitely shown. Not that we weren’t that against Sheffield United, but we were not at the standards we set ourselves and on Saturday, those were the targets we set. We can build on that, massively.”

Jumping back to the frustration at his own PNE form, Whatmough does take some positives from the second half performance on Teesside - as he and his team mates limited Boro to few opportunities and ensured Freddie Woodman’s net was not breached again. Heckingbottom is demanding more from the whole team and that’s something North End’s number five wants to get used to as quickly as possible.

“Yeah, I just think I played the first game of the season and then the Harrogate game,” said Whatmough. “I have been out and it’s just been training, so it is hard to get back into the swing of things when it’s been like that. You push yourself and test yourself daily. Some days, for 45 minutes or an hour it might not work and then it does. That is part and parcel of our job.

“Everyone in their own job role will have a tough day and that was one of mine. I am confident and big enough to take it on the chin and move on. It is tougher and it’s different to adapt to, but that’s one I’ve got to just get used to if I want to be playing for this football club. On the ball it’s playing more and being brave on the ball. Not that the old manager didn’t do that, but it’s just imprinted a bit more to do that now. For me, that is something that’s good, it’s just getting used to it again.”