PNE's teenage sensation Finlay Cross-Adair is dreaming of his first goal as a professional

The talented teenager has now played three times for the Lilywhites in the Championship, amassing just over half-an-hour of game time against Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR.

The dream scenario for the 17-year-old sensation would be to net in front of the Town End at Deepdale, where he might have been sat once upon a time alongside dad, Mick.

His celebration has been playing on repeat in his head, but he's still not quite sure how he'll react when that special moment eventually arrives.

Blackburn Rovers' Dominic Hyam battles with Preston North End’s Finlay Cross-Adair The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End - Saturday 10th December 2022 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

The former Longridge Town Juniors forward said: "I've been a fan here watching the players on the pitch so to actually come on and play does feel weird.

"I've been thinking about what I would do if I did actually score. I'm still waiting for that moment and hopefully it comes pretty soon.

"Last time [against Blackburn Rovers] I would probably have run into the crowd and this week I was thinking about it the night before."

Cross-Adair, who hails from a long line of avid North End supporters, is now hoping to do enough to stay in boss Ryan Lowe's thoughts as the festive period fast approaches.

Preston North End's Finlay Cross-Adair in action The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Stoke City - Saturday 15th October 2022 - Deepdale - Preston

Preston host Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, they travel to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion on December 29 and then kickstart 2023 with a game against former manager Alex Neil's Stoke City.

He said: "I want to try and stay involved with the first team as much as possible, keep learning and gaining more experience, hopefully get some more minutes.

"The Christmas period is coming up so there are lots of games so I want to stay in and around the squad and pick up minutes here and there.

"I know a few of the boys are coming back, but I've just got to take it game by game and see what happens."

Cross-Adair has been welcomed with open arms by the manager, players and staff ever since joining the first team squad at the club’s Euxton Training Ground, which has allowed him to settle rather quickly.

He concluded: "I do [feel a part of it]. I've been at Euxton for the last two or three months now, I've been involved in a lot of the matchday squads, so I do feel a part of the squad.