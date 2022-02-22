Preston North End v Nottingham Forest confirmed teams: Ched Evans and Liam Lindsay start at Deepdale

Ryan Lowe made two changes to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Deepdale.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 7:07 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 7:08 pm

The PNE manager brought Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans into the side, with Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis dropping to the bench.

Both Lindsay and Evans came on as substitutes in last Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Reading, catching the eye sufficiently to start this time.

Lindsay's inclusion in the back three alongside Sepp van den Berg and Patrick Bauer saw Andrew Hughes move to left wing-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There was a return to the squad on the bench for Josh Earl, with Bambo Diaby not making the matchday squad.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Hughes, Evans, Archer, Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Ledson, Riis, Sinclair.

Forest: Horvath, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Spence, Garner, Colback, Yates, Lowe, Johnson, Davis. Subs: Smith, Figueiredo, Zinckernagel, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Lolley.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham)

Preston North End striker Ched Evans

Read More

Read More
Preston North End's on-loan Cardiff winger Josh Murphy delivers fitness boost
Ched EvansNottingham ForestDeepdaleGeoff Eltringham