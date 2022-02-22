Preston North End v Nottingham Forest confirmed teams: Ched Evans and Liam Lindsay start at Deepdale

The PNE manager brought Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans into the side, with Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis dropping to the bench.

Both Lindsay and Evans came on as substitutes in last Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Reading, catching the eye sufficiently to start this time.

Lindsay's inclusion in the back three alongside Sepp van den Berg and Patrick Bauer saw Andrew Hughes move to left wing-back.

There was a return to the squad on the bench for Josh Earl, with Bambo Diaby not making the matchday squad.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, Browne, Hughes, Evans, Archer, Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Earl, McCann, Ledson, Riis, Sinclair.

Forest: Horvath, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Spence, Garner, Colback, Yates, Lowe, Johnson, Davis. Subs: Smith, Figueiredo, Zinckernagel, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Lolley.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham)