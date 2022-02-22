Preston North End v Nottingham Forest all you need to know: Teams, Sky Sports coverage, referee

The Lilywhites go into the game looking to react quickly to last Saturday's 3-2 home defeat against Reading.

Forest weren't in action at the weekend, their scheduled Friday night visit to Bournemouth postponed due to storm damage at Bournemouth's stadium.

Team news:

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson in action against Nottingham Forest in November 2021

PNE manager Ryan Lowe will select from the same squad he had at his disposal for the Reading game.

He reported no fresh injuries from Saturday, a game in which he made three early tactical substitutions.

Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans will be pushing for starts after coming off the bench in the Reading game.

Josh Murphy is back in training but Lowe says the Forest game will probably come too early for him.

Tom Barkhuizen (calf), Greg Cunningham (calf) and Sean Maguire (ankle) remained sidelined.

Forest will be without goalkeeper Brice Samba who is serving a suspension after a red card in their 2-2 draw with Stoke on February 12.

Ethan Horvath is Samba's likely replacement.

Tickets:

Normal matchday prices apply for tonight's game, with tickets available online, over the phone or in person at the ticket office.

Is the game being shown live?

It is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena - channel 408 on Sky and 518 on Virgin Media.

Coverage starts at 7.40pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

The game is also available on iFollow PNE, both in the UK and overseas.

Who is the referee?

The experienced Geoff Eltringham will be the man with the whistle tonight.

It is the County Durham official's first visit to Deepdale this season but he was in charge for PNE's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September.

The last Preston home game Mr Eltringham refereed, was last April's 3-0 win over Derby County.

Last time.

In the reverse fixture at the City Ground on November 3 last year, Nottingham Forest beat PNE 3-0.