Diaby replaced the suspended Liam Lindsay in the Lilywhites back three, Lindsay banned having been sent-off at Coventry last Saturday.

Signed on a short-term contract in January, Diaby was a late sub against Coventry.

Due to a two-year drug ban from football, this is his first start since January 2020.

Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby

Diaby for Lindsay was the one change to the starting XI made by PNE manager Ryan Lowe.

Paul Huntington and Josh Murphy were named among the substitutes, Huntington registered in the 25-man squad with the EFL for that to happen.

It means the senior squad is now full, North End having registered 24 players at the end of the January transfer window.

Huntington’s inclusion is to provide centre-half cover with Lindsay and Patrick Bauer ruled out.

The 34-year-old’s last game on the bench was against Birmingham in September, while his last appearance was in March last year against Wycombe.

Murphy was back in a matchday squad for the first time since October, having suffered ankle ligament and calf injuries.

The winger, on loan from Cardiff City, proved his fitness by playing an hour of the midweek reserve game against Fleetwood at Euxton.

Missing from the squad was midfielder Ryan Ledson.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Diaby, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, Earl, Archer, Evans. Subs: Ripley, McCann, Rafferty, Riis, Huntington, Sinclair, Murphy.

Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura, Cook, Billing, Cantwell, Lowe, Anthony, Solanke. Subs: Woodman, Laird, Mepham, Christie, Marcondes, Pearson, Dembele.