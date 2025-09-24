PNE Under-21s 1 Charlton Under-21s 2: ​Youngsters open group stage with defeat to Addicks

​​North End opened up their Premier League Under-21 Cup campaign at Chorley's Victory Park with defeat to Charlton.

It is the second year that the U21s – now managed by John Welsh – have entered this competition.

As well as a reverse fixture with Charlton, Welsh's side will also play Ipswich and Leicester home and away in the group stage of the competition.

In goal for North End was second-year scholar Li Bau Stowell, who earlier this month had signed a three-year professional deal with the club.

PNE's Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile (photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

The 17 year old keeper was soon called into action with barely over a minute on the clock when he got down well to push a shot from Emmanuel Sol-Laza round the post.

North End then also carved out some early chances with Theo Carroll shooting just wide in the fifth minute.

They then had strong claims for a penalty wave away by the referee after centre-half Olly Tonkin had risen high from a corner with his downward header appearing to hit the hand of a Charlton defender.

North End continued to go on the front foot being unlucky when George Gryba was just unable to connect and get on the end of a low cross sent over by captain Max Wilson.

The industrious Wilson then shot just wide of the post following a cross from Jonny Brindle, before linking up well with Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and then going on a run towards goal before setting up Carroll, whose shot was blocked with another appeal for handball rejected by the match officials.

A minute later Carroll was in the thick of the action again but his fierce shot was pushed away by Charlton keeper George Hardy with the teams going into the interval with the game scoreless.

Ten minutes after the restart, North End broke the deadlock following a defensive mix-up when the Charlton centre-half played the ball back towards goal but his keeper Hardy was near the edge of the area, which enabled George Gryba to pounce and beat the stranded keeper to the loose ball and prod the ball over the line from close range.

Although Stowell did well in holding a fierce drive when Charlton captain Gough shot from the edge of the area, PNE looked to be in control and heading for victory but were undone when the visitors scored two late goals.

The visitors equalised when Sol-Laza turned his marker in the penalty area and rolled the ball past the helpless Stowell into the corner of the net.

It happened moments after a long stoppage, when Charlton centre half Ewens-Findlay collapsed in his own area with a nasty leg injury, which seemed to galvanise the visitors.

Stowell, who had made a great save from Casey's goalbound header to keep the scores level, was powerless to prevent Charlton's winning goal, which came when Henry Rylah tucked in a low cross from close range in the second minute of the 14 minutes of injury time added on – mainly for the lengthy delay when Ewens-Findlay was stretchered off.