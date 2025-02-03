The one deadline day signing at PNE is Watford defender Ryan Porteous

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End linked midfielder Lewis O’Brien is travelling to Swansea City for a medical.

That is according to reports in south Wales with the Swans also linked with deadline day moves for Manchester City’s Jacob Wright and Liverpool’s Bobby Clark - although a move for Wright appears to be in doubt as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been intense speculation around O’Brien’s future over the last few weeks, after he returned from his LAFC loan spell. Preston held talks over a loan move for the 26-year-old after injury to club captain Ben Whiteman. Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Derby County were all linked too.

The finances involved always made it a challenge despite the player being open to the temporary move to Deepdale. In the end PNE walked away from a deal given the wage contribution being asked for by the Premier League club.

North End had to find winger Josh Bowler a new club and they eventually did in Luton Town, which freed up funds for another loan. After injury to Jordan Storey, at Blackburn Rovers last Friday, signing another central defender became the priority.

O’Brien was off the cards once Forest’s demands were made clear. In terms of outgoings, which would’ve freed up more budget, a League One club are believed to have targeted Jack Whatmough on loan but that approach was knocked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow defender Patrick Bauer received loan interest from a handful of English clubs - and one in Scotland - but nothing transpired in any of those cases. Preston are not expected to conduct any more business on deadline day as things stand.