West Brom and Sunderland could confirm new signings today

Preston North End made one signing on transfer deadline day, taking their total to three for the mid-season window.

Ryan Porteous arrived on loan from Watford, following fellow new recruits Lewis Gibson and Jayden Meghoma to Deepdale. Elsewhere in the Championship plenty of business was done as expected, with Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers announcing very late deals.

Some transfers are yet to be announced, too. Sunderland will reportedly confirm the loan signing of Jayden Danns from Liverpool today; the Black Cats were in action at Middlesbrough on Monday evening but are said to have completed a deal for the teenage forward.

Ryan Porteous has joined PNE on loan | AFP via Getty Images

West Brom, meanwhile, are facing a nervous wait to find out whether they have added Southampton striker Adam Armstrong on loan. The Baggies reportedly submitted paperwork on time but are awaiting EFL clearance on Tuesday.

The majority of the division bolstered their squads on deadline day, with some eye-catching swoops at promotion hopefuls Burnley and Middlesbrough. Those fighting it out at the bottom of the league were also active on the final day of the window.

All Championship deadline day signings

Blackburn Rovers: Emmanuel Dennis (loan), Cauley Woodrow (loan), Yuri Ribeiro

Burnley: Jaydon Banel, Marcus Edwards (loan)

Cardiff City: Will Alves (loan)

Derby County: Harrison Armstrong (loan)

Hull City: John Egan

Luton Town: Lasse Nordas

Middlesbrough: Kelechi Iheanacho (loan), Samuel Iling-Junior (loan)

Millwall: Zak Sturge (loan), Zak Lovelace, Benicio Baker-Boaitey

Norwich City: Jacob Wright (loan), Ruairi McConville

Plymouth Argyle: Malachi Boateng

Portsmouth: Kaide Gordon (loan), Ben Killip

Preston North End: Ryan Porteous (loan)

QPR: Harvey Vale

Sheffield United: Jefferson Caceres, Christian Nwachukwu, Rob Holding (loan)

Swansea City: Lewis O’Brien (loan)

Watford: Caleb Wiley (loan)

West Brom: Tammer Bany