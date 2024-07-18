Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe chats to director Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes the Lilywhites have the required budget left for more new signings.

The transfer window has been open for five weeks and PNE have signed two players, in Sam Greenwood and Stefan Thordarson. Lowe’s midfield department is now well stocked, following the exits of Alan Browne, Ben Woodburn and Lewis Leigh after the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, attention has turned to other areas of the team. Lowe is keeping calm on the recruitment front, and happy to wait for the right deals to materialise. But, North End’s boss knows it is important to boost numbers in certain positions - especially out wide.

“Without giving too much away, we know what we need,” said Lowe. “It’s not rocket science. We are on with a few things, but it doesn’t come easy. As you probably well know, I don’t think many transfers have been going on. For us, we have to recruit smartly, like we’ve always done.

“And if we can get those type of players in, to help what we’ve already got, then it’ll hopefully benefit us. I leave all (the budget) down to Peter. I just identify the players and Peter is a magician in getting deals done. But, we’ve got what we feel we need to get these players in, definitely.”

Lowe added: “We are always looking. And we are not just going to sign someone for the sake of it - I think that has been my motto since I walked through the door. I think we have recruited very well. We know there are a few positions we’d like to fill.”