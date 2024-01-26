Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says he would be content if the transfer window closed, without any further business at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites did plenty of work in the summer, but January has been extremely quiet. Crewe Alexandra signed Lewis Leigh on loan until the end of the season, after his spell at Bromley. And on-loan Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay returned to his parent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the incoming front, PNE's boss - as well as director Peter Ridsdale - has outlined the impact of Financial Fair Play on what Preston can do this month. Any signings would need to follow players sales and North End's manager would have no issue if no other deals get done.

"I'd be happy for that to happen yeah, definitely," said Lowe. "Because, in terms of the outs and ins we have got a balanced squad. The squad is the best balanced it has been for some while, so I am not sitting here saying that we will go and sign two or three players.

"We have obviously got things up our sleeve, in case one or two knock on the door and say they want to go and play some games - which I'd have to be fair and allow, if it was a case of someone who is not playing, not getting any minutes and missing out on the squad.