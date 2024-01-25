Layton Stewart

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has scrapped plans to send Layton Stewart out on loan this month.

The Lilywhites are having a quiet January transfer window, but one piece of business which did look in the pipeline was a temporary exit for Stewart. Since signing a three-year deal in the summer, the former Liverpool man has played 26 minutes across five substitute appearances.

Thirteen of those came at Leeds United last Sunday, with Stewart brought on after Will Keane and Emil Riis both went off fatigued. And with Ched Evans now set for a spell on the sidelines, Lowe has changed his mind on seeking a move for the 21-year-old.

"Layton won't go out on loan now, no," said Lowe. "I thought he did okay when he came on the pitch the other day. He worked hard, got about and the thing with Layton is that it's frustrating for him at the minute. He is training every day, ever so well and I have told him this. I was not kicking him out of the door to go out on loan; I just felt it might've been a good opportunity for him to go out and score goals. He has never scored many competitive goals; he's scored loads of goals in Liverpool's ranks.

"But, when you score a winner that gets you three points, it's a little bit different than scoring a winner in a Premier League 2 game. I know there are points on the board still and that's without being disrespectful. I think it would've been good for him, but now he is champing at the bit and coming on to the pitch. Unless things change drastically with Ched over the next week or so, Layton doesn't really want to go out on loan. He is not saying he wants to go and play football, he wants to commit here because he is committed to the club and wants an opportunity.