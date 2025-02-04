It's the eighth club of his career

Former Preston North End winger Billy Bodin completed a transfer deadline day move to Reading.

The 32-year-old has joined the Royals on loan for the rest of the season, from Burton Albion. Bodin made the move to the Brewers in the summer, after leaving Oxford United, but his game time has been limited at the Pirelli Stadium.

Bodin had played in four of Burton’s last 13 games with four goals scored across 12 league appearances - though three of those came in the first two matches of the season. The Welshman plugs a gap in the Reading front line after Sam Smith’s move to Wrexham.

Preston North End's Billy Bodin celebrates with goal scorer Callum Robinson. | Camera Sport

And he joins a club his father, Paul, who turned out 41 times for the Royals in the late nineties. It’s three-and-a-half years since Bodin’s time at PNE came to an end. The tricky forward joined from Bristol Rovers in 2018 and scored four goals in 44 appearances - assisting a further five.

His time at Deepdale was hampered by a horrific knee injury which saw him miss the entire 2018/19 campaign. He went on to enjoy three years at Oxford - scoring 25 goals - and was part of the 2024 promotion winning squad in League One.

“Has proven his quality over the years.”

"I'm really pleased to bring Billy into the squad for the rest of the season,” said Reading boss Noel Hunt. “He's an experienced player who knows this league well and has proven his quality over the years.

“He’ll give us another attacking option, with his work rate, creativity and eye for goal will be a real asset to the team. We’re looking forward to working with him.”