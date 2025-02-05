PNE signed defenders from Plymouth Argyle, Brentford and Watford in the transfer window

Preston North End supporters have mixed views on the club’s mid-season transfer window business.

The Lilywhites finished the window with three new signings made. Ryan Porteous became the final of those on deadline day, arriving on loan from Watford. He followed Brentford loan recruit Jayden Meghoma and Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson to Deepdale.

On the outgoing front North End loaned out a handful of players: Jeppe Okkels to Aberdeen, Layton Stewart to FC Thun, Kian Best to Bohemians and Kitt Nelson to Cork City. The loan deal for Josh Bowler was also cancelled by mutual agreement.

Here is what the PNE fans had to say on social media when we asked them to rate the club’s transfer window out of 10...

@iampav: A 6 overall. Might sound negative but thought we needed something up front or as an attacking option. Defensive/Wing back reinforcements were sorely needed. Losing Whiteman to injury, Bowler and Okkels, suggested we might do something. Hoping a tight defence is a springboard.

@SherpaVegan: 5... when comparing to other teams. Gibson is a very good addition. Meghoma the same but only a loan.

@dom_33: 7/10. 1 very good signing, 1 decent signing and 1 average signing. 5 excellent deals away from the club. Needed a striker desperately.

@paulyoungy84: Three much needed players/positions covered, 8/10. Be 10 if we got another ‘keeper and a striker. @pne_ste: 5 as only one permanent. All three push for first team so happy with that.

@Martin_Ryan23: All 3 additions much needed. The outs hard to argue with as well. So in terms of the ins and outs it’s probably an 8. But it’s at least a CM short. And I’d have liked a striker as well. So overall, a 6?

@PeterSeddon10: 9.5. Whiteman and storey injuries... easy to say we should have done much more. Coming into the window most people were saying we needed contract certainty and upgrades at the back, we now have both!

@Adam_GSmith: 5/6. Ok I guess. Not the worst and not the best. Not quite sure what the point of getting rid of Bowler was if we were not going to replace with another attacking outlet.

@WhitehartMike: 8/10, which is better than I could expect. I expected no more than one body coming in but the shortage of options at the back has been addressed. I was glad Meghoma arrived & Gibson was an unexpected bonus. Can’t give 10, we didn’t buy Salah.

@simon_nisb28876: 1 decent signing and 2 players just plugging a gap till the summer. We have to address it all again for next season, no real forward planning. Rinse and repeat.