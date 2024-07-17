Ryan Lowe | Getty Images

PNE have made two signings in the summer transfer window so far

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is targeting further additions in the transfer window, but only players who’ll challenge his starting XI.

So far, the Lilywhites have signed two players. Sam Greenwood was the first of those, brought in from Leeds United on a season-long loan deal - with an option to buy. A few days later, Iceland international midfielder Stefan Teitur Thordarson arrived from Silkeborg.

It’s understood that Preston are now looking to strengthen out wide and in defence. But, Lowe - as has often been the case in the transfer market - doesn’t want to recruit for the sake of it. The goal is to improve his starting lineup this summer.

“I don’t know, we’ll have a look,” said Lowe, when asked how many more he needs. “I am not going to say one, two, three or four. Whoever it may be, we are always on the lookout. There are one or two who potentially might leave the building still, and go elsewhere. A few youngsters will definitely go out on loan, once pre-season eventually starts winding down.

“We are looking to strengthen. I don’t want to look for someone who’ll just come in and be bit-part, or be a sub/squad player type of thing - because we’ve got them already. We need players who are going to compete with the players who played games last season. We’ve got a good squad up to now, so we need to add better than what we’ve got.”

On the final day of last season, at West Brom, the PNE boss admitted some under contract players may need to be moved on. It has been made public that Patrick Bauer is available for transfer. In terms of shifting squad members, Lowe hopes it can be fairly straightforward.

“It will be easy as long as everyone agrees to it,” said Lowe. “There is always interest in our players, isn’t there? I think we’ve got a fantastic squad, and a lot of good youngsters. There are a couple of players who might feel they need to go and play games, because they think they might not play as many. So, it’s tough isn’t it? But, I will never kick anyone out of the door. They will always be a part of it.

“We’ve got a great group and some good lads, so I’ll never change with them. I’ll always treat them the same. Ultimately, sometimes you can’t just side on your backside doing nothing can you? You’ve got to go and play some football, regardless of whether you’ve got a contract. That will be the message to lads who potentially feel that’s going to be the case. Then, we can hopefully move them on and Peter (Ridsdale) can get some deals done.”