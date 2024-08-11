Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale | Camera Sport

Ryan Lowe confirmed another signing was ‘lined up’ on Friday

FC Utrecht’s Jeppe Okkels will undergo a medical with Preston North End on Monday, the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites could complete their fourth signing of the transfer window, ahead of Tuesday night’s EFL Cup clash with Sunderland. Versatile wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden became North End’s third recruit in midweek, on loan from Aston Villa. Now, PNE are looking to wrap up a deal for Okkels - who would operate on the left.

On Friday, reports of Preston’s interest emerged in Denmark. Since then, a transfer fee in the region of £1.7million has been reported in the Netherlands. Okkels, 25, started his career with Danish outfit Silkeborg - the club Stefan Thordarson signed from this summer. Okkels then moved to Swedish side Elfsborg - he scored 29 goals and assisted 16 across 118 appearances.

A move to Utrecht went through in January, but the wide man is now set to leave after half-a-season at the club. He made five appearances in the Eredivisie during 2023/24 and assisted one goal. Okkels played in the last pre-season friendly of the summer, but was absent from Utrecht’s season opener on Sunday - against PEC Zwolle.

Preston have been looking to strengthen the wing-back departments for several weeks. Interest in Slavia Prague’s Conrad Wallem has been reported in recent weeks, but the asking price from the Czechia club needed to come down. North End were always talking to a few targets and trying to agree deals with clubs.