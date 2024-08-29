Noah Mawene | Camera Sport

Loan move confirmed for the PNE youngster

Preston North End midfielder Noah Mawene has signed for Newport County on a season-long loan, subject to EFL approval.

The 19-year-old, who is under contract at Deepdale until 2026, heads out for his first spell away from Deepdale - having come through the youth ranks at PNE and earned a professional contract. Mawene made seven appearances in the Championship last season, with two starts against Birmingham City and Southampton.

The son of ex-Preston defender, Youl, made his first team debut in December 2022 - away to Blackburn Rovers. Newport have won two of their first three league games and lost one, under head coach Nelson Jardim. The Exiles finished 18th last season and have had a busy summer transfer window, signing 14 players in total.

After putting pen-to-paper at Rodney Parade, Mawene said: “I have been at Preston since the age of 13 and probably in my comfort zone a bit there. I needed to open my eyes to life away from Preston. The loan was something I was looking for and after speaking to the head coach and his assistant, I think Newport is perfect for me.

“They are ambitious and the way they want to play is brave. The objectives of where the staff and players want to get to really appealed to me. I’m here to develop and improve because as far as I’m concerned, I haven’t accomplished anything yet. I’ve played a few first team games at Preston, but at 19 I haven’t had a career yet.

“I’ve watched the Newport highlights from this season and there is a lot of talent in the squad. The team will always come first, and it’s something I want to be part of because I think I can thrive in this squad and environment. But actions speak louder than words and I’ve got to prove what I can bring to the table.’’