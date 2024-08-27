Josh Seary | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Loan exit confirmed for PNE youngster

Preston North End defender Josh Seary has signed for Northern Irish club Larne on loan.

The 19-year-old - who is in the final year of his contract at Deepdale - makes the move to the reigning NIFL Premiership champions. Seary joins Tiernan Lynch’s side until Sunday, 12 January 2025 - the second loan spell of his career so far. During the 2022/23 campaign, the right back spent time at Warrington Town - for whom he made 22 appearances.

Seary agreed pro-terms with PNE when he was just 16, and extended his deal back in February - by a further year. The Liverpudlian has five first team appearances to his name, with four of those made in the Championship. He made his first team debut against Salford City, last August, in the Carabao Cup. His signature was welcomed by Larne boss, Lynch.

He said: “Josh is another player we are delighted to add to our group. He is someone with a lot of potential and has been in and around things with Preston’s first team squad. Coming here allows Josh to continue his development, while adding strength to our own panel for the first half of the season ahead.”

Seary is the second youngster to secure a loan switch, after Kacper Pasiek’s move to National League North club Marine. However, the left-back’s full debut was cut short after 10 minutes last weekend - with him forced off in the home clash against King’s Lynn Town. Pasiek then did not feature in Monday’s game away to Buxton.