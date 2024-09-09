Cyrus Christie | John Walton/PA Wire

PNE were linked with the ex-Hull City and Swansea City man over the weekend

Preston North End are not eyeing a move for free agent defender Cyrus Christie, as far as the Lancashire Post understands.

The Lilywhites were one of five teams linked with the 31-year-old over the weekend. Reports suggested that Rangers, Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and one of Christie’s ex-clubs, Coventry City, were all interested in signing the full back. Christie spent the last two seasons at Hull City, but was let go by the Tigers this summer - after making 28 appearances in 2023/24.

Speculation between Preston and Christie has surfaced before, during the summer of 2022. However, he branded the rumours as ‘crazy’ later that season - insisting he never spoke with the Lilywhites. Christie is an experienced campaigner at Championship level, having played for Coventry, Derby County, Fulham, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Hull City.

Defence is one area North End did not strengthen a great deal in the summer transfer window, aside from the loan deal for Aston Villa full back, Kaine Kesler-Hayden. PNE left one space free in their league squad through to January, but it’s believed that a move for a free agent is unlikely, given the lack of budget left.