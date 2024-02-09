Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

On the signing of the 18-year-old, Beesley said: "Kacper is a good signing for us. He’s a player we’ve identified for next year as someone we could bring in on a long-term loan - like we did with Josh Seary. The opportunity came up for us to bring him in for a month at this stage of the season and have a look at him. He can play in a variety of positions, up and down on the left.