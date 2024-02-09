Preston North End secure move for academy star thought 'very highly' of
Preston North End have sent second-year scholar Kacper Pasiek to Warrington Town, on an initial one month deal.
The academy man, who has scored 10 goals this season - predominantly from left wing-back - goes straight into contention for the Yellows' game this weekend. Mark Beesley's side, who sit 12th in the National League North, host Boston United.
On the signing of the 18-year-old, Beesley said: "Kacper is a good signing for us. He’s a player we’ve identified for next year as someone we could bring in on a long-term loan - like we did with Josh Seary. The opportunity came up for us to bring him in for a month at this stage of the season and have a look at him. He can play in a variety of positions, up and down on the left.
"He can tuck in to the midfield and even play left centre-half, so he’ll give us that left footed option. He’s a big powerful lad who Preston think very highly of and we’re glad Preston trust us to continue his development with us.”