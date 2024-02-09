News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End secure move for academy star thought 'very highly' of

The PNE youngster has gone on 'work experience' with the Yellows
By George Hodgson
Published 9th Feb 2024, 13:57 GMT
Preston North End have sent second-year scholar Kacper Pasiek to Warrington Town, on an initial one month deal.

The academy man, who has scored 10 goals this season - predominantly from left wing-back - goes straight into contention for the Yellows' game this weekend. Mark Beesley's side, who sit 12th in the National League North, host Boston United.

On the signing of the 18-year-old, Beesley said: "Kacper is a good signing for us. He’s a player we’ve identified for next year as someone we could bring in on a long-term loan - like we did with Josh Seary. The opportunity came up for us to bring him in for a month at this stage of the season and have a look at him. He can play in a variety of positions, up and down on the left.

"He can tuck in to the midfield and even play left centre-half, so he’ll give us that left footed option. He’s a big powerful lad who Preston think very highly of and we’re glad Preston trust us to continue his development with us.”

