Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe took great pride in seeing Alvaro Fernandez sign for Benfica - especially after the former loan star had reached out to him recently.

The Lilywhites brought Fernandez in from Manchester United for the 2022/23 campaign, with it the Spaniard's first loan move in senior football. Fernandez was a fan favourite at Deepdale, as he made 42 appearances in all competitions.

This summer saw the ex-Real Madrid academy man sign for La Liga outfit Granada. After playing 14 games in the first half of the season, Fernandez went back to United - before Portuguese giants Benfica swooped in.

The 20-year-old is on loan at the Estádio da Luz, but Benfica reportedly have an 'obligation' to buy Fernandez for €6million - rising to €9m - if he plays 50 per cent of matches between now and the end of the season. Lowe is pleased Preston were able to play an early part in what promises to be a career spent at the highest level.

"I am yeah," said Lowe. "I actually spoke to Alvaro a couple of weeks ago; it was nothing to try and sign him! He just dropped me a message - we'd lost, maybe on the television and he just said: 'keep going gaffer, yous will be okay and have been great' and all that. And that he keeps looking out for all the results and we had a great start. It was nice of him, to be fair.

"I just had a brief chat with him on the text, but again to see him go for that type of money is credit to the kid. There wasn't many people jumping out for him when we took him and Man United really sent us a lovely message, saying how well we had done with him.

