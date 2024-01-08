The PNE midfielder is back out on loan after his spell in the National League

Lewis Leigh

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has signed on loan for Crewe Alexandra.

The Lilywhites' youngster spent the first half of the season with National League side Bromley, for whom he made 14 appearances in total. Leigh's contract at Deepdale expires this summer, having signed professional terms back in August 2021.

And he will now get the chance to test himself on the League Two stage. Fifth placed Crewe have snapped Leigh up on loan for the rest of the season, with Lee Bell's side next in action on Saturday - at home to Swindon Town. He will wear the number 14 shirt at the Mornflake Stadium.