PNE have signed Kaine Kesler-Hayden on loan from Aston Villa

Perhaps the only surprise around Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s loan move to Preston North End, is that it’s taken until now. The Lilywhites have been searching, and searching, and searching some more for wing-backs in this window and previous. The Aston Villa man was always one of the Premier League youngsters who appeared to be staring PNE in the face. Only now have the Deepdale outfit decided to make the move; the hope will be that they have pounced at just the right time.

First loans are magic if they come off, but the risk is always there. Now, Kesler-Hayden arrives at PNE with 12 months of Championship experience under his belt - at two different clubs. He has played in League One, League Two and, after returning to Villa back in January, the Premier League and Europa Conference League. North End’s number 29 still has something to prove - stripes to earn - in the second tier though.

The hunger should be fierce. That is a good thing. Kesler-Hayden’s progress had been tracked for some time by PNE, but the deal was explored and completed swiftly: a piece of instinctive business. After a fortnight of false dawns, frustration and, surely, fear of getting messed around, North End saw an opportunity and took it. Granted, the work is not done there - but how long do you wait? Preston needed to add, and one of Villa’s young prospects was keen to get it done.

What to expect of Kesler-Hayden? Probably not the world, but a strong contribution over the course of the campaign, certainly. He will need time to settle in, but a full pre-season with Villa is in the bank - fitness should not be a problem. From the outside, this looks the right test at the right time for the player - who has handled the level, but not outgrown it. And really, North End have no right to recruit domestic players who belong on a higher stage.

That is what made the loan acquisitions of Alvaro Fernandez, Cameron Archer and Tom Cannon so impressive. All gambles, in the sense of first loans, but it became quickly pretty clear that they would excel. As discovered, it then becomes extremely hard to get them back. There is no shame in targeting quality, but PNE have lost out on players to some top flight clubs in recent windows. Did that bar need lowering a touch? Several young players have racked up the loans, up and down the country, before really cracking it. North End, for the good of their season, will hope this can be the one for Kesler-Hayden.

Which, brings us naturally on to the topic of loan recruits. There was some disappointment aired when it came to light that PNE would be dipping into that market. With the circumstances North End found themselves in, though, the move is understandable. And loans have been good to Preston in recent years - there is genuine quality to be had. As long as North End do not rely on it too heavily, and make likable permanent additions alongside, then the loan market is one you’d hope to see them still explore. There just needs to be balance.

To take it off the table all together would be unwise, even with the caveat of probable heartbreak in the end - and the need to replace. That is just part and parcel of it. The only real downside here is that PNE have no option-to-buy inserted. Those deals are becoming more common, but Kesler-Hayden is clearly viewed as an asset by Villa - having extended his contract beyond 2026 this summer. Preston will continue to try and get one or two permanent deals over the line this month, and financially the Villa deal may well aid that cause - given the lack of transfer fee.

Kesler-Hayden spoke well in his first interview as a Preston player. He plans to bring traits to the table which were certainly lacking within the squad - speed and directness. Technically, you would hope to see a real sharpness, given the pedigree. Versatility is another plus, with the player able to do a job on either side - the right, granted, is his preferred. Brad Potts has been dependable, but badly lacking competition for too long. The 21-year-old should bring exactly that. It’s a stage Kesler-Hayden is familiar with; the task is to now well and truly announce himself on it.