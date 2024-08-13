Jeppe Okkels | TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima

PNE’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window has been confirmed

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of FC Utrecht winger Jeppe Okkels.

The 25-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at Deepdale, with the option of a further 12 months. The fee is undisclosed, with reports in Denmark and the Netherlands suggesting it to be around £1.7million. Okkels arrives one day after the departure of manager Ryan Lowe, having completed his medical on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told PNE’s media team: “I’m really happy to arrive here. It’s a dream come true to get the chance to play for Preston in the Championship. I look forward to getting started. I can’t wait. I will be in the crowd watching the boys in the cup against Sunderland. It’s going to be nice to feel the atmosphere, see the pitch and the stadium. I’m excited for everything here.”

Okkels signed for Utrecht in January and a made five appearances in the Eredivisie. The Dane started his career at Silkeborg - the club PNE signed Stefan Thordarson from this summer. He moved to Swedish club Elfsborg in 2020 and racked up more than 100 appearances, scoring 29 goals. He is the fourth signing of the summer at Deepdale and will take the number 23 shirt.

Interim manager Mike Marsh said: “We’re delighted that Jeppe’s decided to join us and the deal’s over the line. Jeppe’s someone we’ve been chasing for some time. He’s an attack-minded player who can play on both sides. He’s got an eye for a goal, capable of making that final pass and he’ll add a bit of pace to the team, too.”