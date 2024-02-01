Alan Browne

It's likely to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Preston North End, where the main focus will be preparing for Saturday's match against Ipswich Town.

Nonetheless, there was some shock transfer speculation to digest - around the PNE captain - on the eve of deadline day. Meanwhile, some ex-Preston players have been on the move and others could yet be. Here are your morning headlines on the final day of the transfer window...

Salernitana interest knocked back

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE rejected an approach from U.S. Salernitana 1919 for Alan Browne, on Wednesday. Sky Sport journalist Gianluca Di Marzio broke the Serie A side's interest. Browne is in the final six months of his contract and made his 400th appearance for the club last weekend. He has been offered a new deal at Deepdale and the hope remains that North End's number eight will sign fresh terms.

Salernitana, who are bottom of Serie A, made contact with Preston in the afternoon. A formal offer was not made, though a figure way below PNE's valuation - even taking into consideration Browne's contract situation - was mentioned. North End informed the Irishman of their response and he is understood to be fine with the club's position.

'European enquiries' for PNE skipper

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, on Wednesday night, reported that Browne has been the 'subject of several enquiries from European clubs, over a move for the summer'. Overseas clubs can agree pre-contracts with players in England, should they enter the final six months of their contracts. It was even claimed that an Italian club has seen two bids rejected.

Ex-PNE men linked with exits

Josh Earl had his Preston contract terminated in the summer of 2022, with one year left to run on his deal. He then signed for Fleetwood Town, but appears to be heading for the exit door after 18 months with the Cod Army. It's understood that Barnsley are looking to sign the left footed defender on a permanent deal, with reports suggesting Earl has undergone a medical at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, fellow former academy player Tyrhys Dolan is said to be attracting interest from Luton Town. Dolan was not offered a professional contract at Deepdale after his two year scholarship and Blackburn Rovers snapped him up in the summer of 2020. Dolan is out of contract, as things stand, in the summer. Rovers do have a one year option, though.

Former fan favourite secures move

Joe Garner has left Carlisle United after one year, to sign an 18 month contract with Oldham Athletic of the National League. Oldham are sixth in the fifth tier of English football, with Carlisle battling relegation in League One after promotion from the play-offs last year. Garner, who scored 57 goals in 151 appearances for boyhood club PNE, played alongside former North End team mate Paul Huntington at Brunton Park - while managed by old Preston boss Paul Simpson.

Ex-North End academy man signed by Millwall