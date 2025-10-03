His spell with Preston North End was short and sweet

Former Preston North End striker Connor Wickham has made the move to UAE club Dubai City.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2024, after a couple of months with the Addicks.

Since then Wickham has been spotted on punditry duty for Sky Sports, while training at the PFA’s free agent camp over the summer.

Now, Wickham makes the move to the Middle East to play for the UAE Division One side - who won promotion last season.

Dubai City are managed by British boss Michael Rice, who has experience in Liverpool’s academy and at Fleetwood United.

It’s the 11th club of Wickham’s career - one which started Ipswich Town before a move to Sunderland.

While with the Black Cats, he had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United. A permanent move to Crystal Palace followed.

There, Wickham scored 11 goals in 50 games. Preston signed him after his release from the Eagles, with the front man having had another loan spell at Hillsborough in 2020.

Unfortunately, the forward only played 32 minutes in a North End shirt. Wickham suffered a serious hamstring injury in his second outing, and only start, for PNE.

He joined MK Dons after his deal at Deepdale expired in January 2022, then headed to Forest Green Rovers that summer.

Cardiff City was his next port of call, with the Bluebirds bringing him in on a contract for the rest of the season, in February 2023. It was then on to Charlton.

