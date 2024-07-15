Charlie Adam | Getty Images

The former Rangers man moved to PNE’s rivals in 2009

Alan Irvine has confirmed that Preston North End came agonisingly close to signing Charlie Adam, 15 years ago.

The Scottish midfielder was sought after in the January transfer window of 2009. He would make the move to PNE’s arch-rivals, Blackpool, for a club record fee. Adam achieved promotion to the Premier League, via the play-offs the following season.

And in the summer of 2011 - having scored 34 goals in 98 games - Liverpool signed Adam for fee reportedly in the region of £7million. Preston, at the time, signed Macedonia international Velice Sumulikoski - who played 15 games. Irvine has now lifted the lid on the Adam saga.

"Really, really close," said Irvine on PNE Pod. "Charlie's agent was David's brother, Kenny. I was in constant contact with Kenny. What was probably the worst thing Kenny could've told Derek, is that we could get Charlie for £300,000.

“Blackpool paid £500,000 for him and we were stuck on this kind of: 'It's 300 grand, it's 300 grand, it's 300 grand'. I'd spoken to Charlie. As far as I was concerned, he was coming to us. Blackpool jumped in and just outbid us.

“A big disappointment, because Charlie was a really good player and I wanted to sign Charlie. Derek (Shaw) wanted to sign Charlie, but we were convinced - as a club - we could get him for 300 grand and we obviously couldn't."