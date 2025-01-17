Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest news from across the Championship with two-and-a-half weeks left of the transfer window

Here are your Friday transfer headlines from across the Championship

Race on for Reds forward

Jayden Danns has been linked with five second tier clubs and Preston North End are one of them. It’s suggested that Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Oxford United and Stoke City are also keen on a loan swoop for the Liverpool striker. Speculation around the 19-year-old has been rife in the last couple of weeks with Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City having been linked at the start of the window and reported interest from Wrexham too. Danns has scored three goals in seven first team appearances for the Anfield club.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Slot addresses Danns speculation

Danns made his debut for boyhood club Liverpool last season against Luton Town in the Premier League. He went on to make four more first team appearances, scoring a brace in the FA Cup victory over Southampton.

The front man has turned out twice under Arne Slot this campaign and got on the score sheet last weekend as the Reds saw off Accrington Stanley. With senior forward Diogo Jota having sustained an injury, Slot says the club must weigh up whether a loan move for Danns is right.

“You take a lot of things into account if you want to loan out a player, and this could be one of them,” he said on Friday. “But there are also other factors you take into account: is it good for a player to get some playing time? Do we think we still need him?

“We do have already three options for the number nine position and it’s not like we expect Jota to now be out for a long period of time. It will be a struggle to have him on the pitch maybe on Saturday, but we’re hoping to see him on the pitch in the near future again.

“So we have three options.cBut Jayden did really well when he came in so we actually have four options. Then it’s up to us as a club to make the best possible decision for the near future, but also for the long-term future of this club.”

Millwall set to lose star

Romain Esse’s move to Crystal Palace is reportedly being finalised with the Eagles paying £14.5millon for the 19-year-old.

It’s stated that Millwall have negotiated a hefty sell-on clause, with the fee a club record one for the Lions. Former PNE boss Alex Neil - who added striker Aaron Connolly to his squad this week - is on the hunt for a replacement this month.

He said: “I think we’d certainly be looking to replace Romain. We spoke about Aaron Connolly being a replacement for (Tom) Bradshaw, which I think is a fair comment. But we certainly need to replace Romain.

“Unfortunately we’re not going to be able to replace a like for like naturally, hence the reason why we’re moving Romain potentially to the Premier League for a lot of money. But we’ll do our very best to try and find the best fit - the best quality that we can find - to try and bring them.”