He joined Ipswich Town on a permanent basis in the summer

Former Preston North End loan man Liam Delap is being linked with Chelsea, after a strong start to life at Ipswich Town.

In the summer, following his eight-goal loan spell at Hull City in the Championship, Delap secured a permanent move to the promoted Tractor Boys. The powerful forward was linked with Southampton, but Ipswich won the race - paying a reported £15million, which could rise to £20m with add-ons.

Since then, Kieran McKenna’s side have struggled for wins in the top tier, but Delap has taken to life in the Premier League impressively. He has six goals in 11 appearances, ahead of Sunday’s encounter with Manchester United at Portman Road.

And that form, according to The i, has attracted interest from Chelsea. Delap is said to have rated ‘exceptionally highly’ on the Stamford Bridge club’s ‘advanced transfer metrics’. He is under contract until 2029 and former club, Manchester City, reportedly have a buy-back clause inserted, and sell-on.

Delap’s move to PNE happened in January 2023 and he struggled to make an impact, having spent the first half of the campaign at Stoke City. Fellow loan recruit, Tom Cannon, stole centre-stage for Preston while Delap managed just the one goal in 15 appearances.