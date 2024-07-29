Daniel Iversen and Sepp van den Berg | CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

Both players were on loan at PNE from 2021 to 2022

Two former Preston North End loan stars are the subject of recent transfer talk.

Both Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen were huge successes, during their temporary stays at Deepdale - between 2021 and 2022. The former is still on the books of Liverpool, while shot-stopper Iversen finds himself down the pecking order at Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iversen spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City, but the Potters swooped in for Viktor Johansson swiftly this summer. As a result, Iversen is on the lookout for a new club. As for van den Berg, the last two seasons have seen him loaned to Schalke and Mainz.

The Dutchman is now in pre-season training with Liverpool, ahead of Arne Slot’s first season as manager at Anfield. But, there has been talk of a permanent exit this summer and recent reports state that PSV have seen a €10million bid rejected. The asking price is said to be double that.

In a recent interview, the player said: "For the price they want for me, hmmm… Liverpool may think it is right, as I had a good season. Hopefully, we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! It is also a compliment. But it makes it difficult - £20m is majorly high."

Van den Berg added: "I spoke with (Slot) on my first day. He said to me I have to show myself in pre-season. We will see what happens. I am happy here. My goal is to play football next year, so we will see if it is here or somewhere else. It has always been my dream. I am here to show myself I am Liverpool worthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he gives me a chance and likes me, there’s a big chance of me staying. But we are still early in the window, we will see. I was a boy when I came here, 17. I have done one and a half years in the Championship, two years in the Bundesliga. I am still young but I feel very old! It’s about game time and experience. If I get it here, there is no better place to be."

Iversen, meanwhile, has one year left to run on his Foxes contract. With Mads Hermansen, Jakub Stolarczyk and Danny Ward for competition, game time at Leicester looks unlikely for the 27-year-old next season.