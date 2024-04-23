Stoke City's Daniel Iversen

Ex-Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen expects to leave Leicester City this summer - but isn’t sure where he’ll end up.

The Danish shot-stopper - who shone on loan for PNE in 2020/21 and 2021/22 - made the temporary move to Stoke City, in January. He had not made a single appearance for the relegated Foxes, despite playing 12 games in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign - as well as two in the EFL Cup. The 26-year-old was a major hit at Deepdale and looked set to compete for the number one spot at Leicester.

However, Enzo Maresca brought in Mads Hermansen as first choice in the summer transfer window - with Jakub Stolarczyk the back-up. Iversen was keen to get away from Leicester, but had to wait until the winter to do so. He has enjoyed playing for Stoke and anticipates a departure from the King Power Stadium, once his loan spell with the Potters ends. Iversen’s contract at his parent club runs until the summer of 2025.

“I thought I should have gone last summer but that didn’t happen for some reason on Leicester’s side,” said Iversen. “I was disappointed. I tried to get on loan but I got a no. I tried to get sold, but got a no. So there was a little bit of frustration from my side. Now in the summer I will try again, but I don’t know where yet that will be. But my focus now is just to play here and get survival.”

On his move to Stoke, the Dane added: “I’m not just here to play games. I’m here to help the team, help the club stay in the Championship. I have been on so many loans when I’ve had to learn to take a step to playing in the Premier League with Leicester - and now it’s for me to help Stoke, not for me personally.