Troy Parrott | Camera Sport

Ex-PNE man set to leave Tottenham Hotspur - reports suggest

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End striker Troy Parrott is set to undergo a medical with AZ Alkmaar, ahead of a permanent move.

That is according to reports this morning. Parrott, 22, had one year left to run on his contract at Tottenham Hotspur, but the green light has been given for him to leave. It would be a return to the Netherlands for Parrott, who scored 10 goals and provided four assists last season - while on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s claimed that a seven-figure fee has been agreed between AZ and Spurs. Parrott has four first team appearances to his name at Spurs, with the last of those in March 2020. He has had four EFL loan moves during his career, with Tottenham his only permanent club in England. Prior to his time at North End, in 2022/23, Parrott spent time at Millwall, Ipswich Town and MK Dons.

The versatile forward suffered a long-term hamstring injury, which ruled him out of action for four months, while at Preston. But when fit, manager Ryan Lowe selected Parrott regularly and he racked up 34 appearances in total - scoring four goals. On the international stage, the forward has earned 25 caps and netted five times.