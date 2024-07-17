Greg Cunningham | Getty Images

He left Preston North End this summer after a second stint with the club

Greg Cunningham has signed for Galway United after his release from Preston North End this summer.

The Irishman has put pen-to-paper on a deal at his hometown club, having started his football career in the city. Cunningham joins John Caulfield’s team 23 games into the season, with them sitting fifth in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Cunningham made 12 appearances for PNE last season, taking his total for the Lilywhites to 184 - with seven goals scored in a Preston shirt. The 33-year-old, who also played for Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, is excited for the next chapter of his career.

He told club media: “It means a lot. I’ve been away for so long. It’s very pleasing to be back home, and to play for my hometown club. I’ll give it everything I got and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead. (I am) really looking forward to getting down here to Eamonn Deacy Park.

“I’ve been watching the games and always kept an eye on how Galway have been doing. It’s an exciting time for the club. The fans have been the 12th man for the club - very vocal and passionate. In general, I’ve always given everything every time I’m on the pitch.

“I think I understand the game quite well, so I’ll just try to give everything to the club, express my experience to the boys and showcase that on the pitch. It’s really important to help the younger players as much as I can, trying to improve everyone as you go along.”