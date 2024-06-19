Celtic legend signs ex-Preston North End and Carlisle United man after Blackburn Rovers release
Former Preston North End winger Ethan Walker has signed for Scottish club Ayr United.
The youngster left the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2022. After that, Blackburn Rovers swooped in and signed him for their Under-21s side. Walker featured plenty of times for them over his two years at Rovers, while spending time on loan at Oldham Athletic and Morecambe.
But, he never played for Blackburn’s first team and was released this summer. However, Walker has swiftly found himself a new club. The 21-year-old will join the Scottish Championship side next month, once his contract at Ewood Park officially expires. He is excited for the challenge, having signed a two-year deal at Somerset Park.
Walker told club media: "I just want to bring something exciting to the team. I think the gaffer is a big reason why (I have come here). Before I joined Blackburn Rovers two years ago, I had quite an honest conversation with Scott (Brown) and he wanted me to come to Fleetwood. We had a really good conversation about the situation and where I wanted my career to go.
“I believed at the time that Blackburn was the right thing for me and he was great. He understood what I was looking for. Now, it's the time where I have left and I need to go and express myself. Having Scott come and speak to me again and show he really wants me to come, improve me and progress me, was a big reason.
“But, also the direction the club wants to be going and the players they've brought in - we want to push for the higher end of the table, be the best in the league and be one of the fittest teams. It's always nice to see the club's ambition and that's also attracted me to come here.”
