Ethan Walker spent time at Morecambe | Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC

He was let go by Blackburn Rovers this summer

Former Preston North End winger Ethan Walker has signed for Scottish club Ayr United.

The youngster left the Lilywhites upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2022. After that, Blackburn Rovers swooped in and signed him for their Under-21s side. Walker featured plenty of times for them over his two years at Rovers, while spending time on loan at Oldham Athletic and Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, he never played for Blackburn’s first team and was released this summer. However, Walker has swiftly found himself a new club. The 21-year-old will join the Scottish Championship side next month, once his contract at Ewood Park officially expires. He is excited for the challenge, having signed a two-year deal at Somerset Park.

Walker told club media: "I just want to bring something exciting to the team. I think the gaffer is a big reason why (I have come here). Before I joined Blackburn Rovers two years ago, I had quite an honest conversation with Scott (Brown) and he wanted me to come to Fleetwood. We had a really good conversation about the situation and where I wanted my career to go.

“I believed at the time that Blackburn was the right thing for me and he was great. He understood what I was looking for. Now, it's the time where I have left and I need to go and express myself. Having Scott come and speak to me again and show he really wants me to come, improve me and progress me, was a big reason.