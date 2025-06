Harry Toffolo | Getty Images

Preston North End have been busy in the free agent market so far this transfer window

A whole host of top flight players have been released this summer, as Championship no doubt weigh up potential free agent swoops.

Preston North End have been as busy as any second tier club so far this summer, with four new players arriving at Deepdale. One of those, Daniel Iversen, was indeed let go by relegated Leicester City.

The Lilywhites also snapped up Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin for nothing, while paying compensation to Charlton Athletic for Thierry Small. Will PNE now target the loan market, and spend transfer fees? Or, could they eye more freebies?

Below is a full rundown, courtesy of the Premier League, of the players released after the 2024/25 season - including the relegated and promoted trios. There’s a mix of young talent and experienced heads. Forgive the occasional, unrealistic name to crop up!

Arsenal

Released: Jorginho (midfielder), Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (midfielder), Ismail Oulad M’Hand (midfielder), Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (striker), Khayon Edwards (striker), Romari Forde (winger), Jimi Gower (midfielder), Jack Henry-Francis (midfielder), Neto (goalkeeper), Reece Clairmont (defender), Khayon Edwards (striker), Jakai Fisher (forward), Max Kuczynski (left-back), Ismail Oulad M’Hand (midfielder), Brian Okonkwo (goalkeeper), Elian Quesada-Thorn (defender), Zacariah Shuaib (midfielder)

Aston Villa

Released: Robin Olsen (goalkeeper), Todd Alcock (midfielder), Mikell Barnes (midfielder), Ajani Burchall (winger), Kortney Hause (defender), Charlie Lutz (forward), Kobei Moore (forward), Kyrie Pierre (midfielder), Rico Richards (midfielder)

Bournemouth

Released: Lewis Brown (midfielder), Coby Small (centre-back), Kian Tydeman (attacking midfielder), Toure Williams (midfielder), Teodor Minchev (defender), Josh Hamilton-Olise (midfielder)

Brentford

Released: Ben Mee (centre-back), Ben Winterbottom (goalkeeper), Beaux Booth(midfielder), Max Dickov (forward), Kerron Samuels(centre-back), Max Wilcox (midfielder), Vonte Williams (defender), Adrian Janusz (goalkeeper), Yaw Agyei (midfielder), Evan Anderson (goalkeeper), Joshua Djoro (attacking midfielder), Mikel Francis (midfielder), Kaya Halil (attacking midfielder), Konstantin Ivanov (left-back), Trae Payet (right-back), Freddie Taylor (right-back). Josh Dasilva (midfielder) will continue his recovery from knee injury at the club with ‘further update in due course’

Brighton and Hove Albion

Released: Luca Barrington (winger), Sahil Bashir (winger), Killian Cahill (goalkeeper), Samy Chouchane (defensive midfielder), Hugo Fisher (goalkeeper), Louis Flower (striker), Benjamin Jackson (defender), Remiero Moulton (winger)

Burnley

Released: Nathan Redmond (winger), Jonjo Shelvey (midfielder)

Chelsea

Released: Lucas Bergstrom (goalkeeper), Eddie Beach (goalkeeper), Luke Campbell (goalkeeper), Dylan Willimas (defender)

Crystal Palace

Released: Joel Ward (full-back), Jeffrey Schlupp (winger), Cormac Austin (midfielder), Chimaechi Eze (forward), Christopher Francis (defender), Roshaun Mathurin (winger), Louie Moulden (goalkeeper), Kurainashe Musanhi (defender), David Obou (winger), Killian Phillips (midfielder), Luke Plange (striker), Jadan Raymond (midfielder), Joe Sheridan (centre-back), Jack Wells-Morrison (midfielder)

Everton

Released: Ashley Young (full-back), Asmir Begovic (goalkeeper), Joao Virginia (goalkeeper), Abdoulaye Doucoure (midfielder), Mason Holgate (defender), Neal Maupay (striker), Owen Barker (midfielder), Jack Butler (left-back), Luke Butterfield (midfielder), Billy Crellin (goalkeeper), Matthew Apter (midfielder), Zan-Luk Leban (goalkeeper), Jack Tierney (centre-back)

Fulham

Released: Carlos Vinicius (striker), Willian (forward), Luca Ashby-Hammond (goalkeeper), Chris Donnell (midfielder), Imani Lanquedoc (winger), Connor McAvoy (defender), Delano McCoy-Splatt (midfielder), Callum McFarlane (forward), Damon Park (centre-half), Stefan Parkes (left-back), Luca Picotto (left-back), Oscar Varney (goalkeeper)

Ipswich Town

Released: Massimo Luongo (midfielder), Marcus Harness (midfielder), Edwin Agbaje (defender), Jesse Ayoola (defender), Harry Barbrook (left-back), Charlie Binns (goalkeeper), Henry Curtis (left-back), Oliver Davis (striker), Ayyuba Jambang (defender), Daniel O'Connor (centre-back), Emmanuel Okunowo (midfielder), Mathaeus Roberts (attacking midfielder), Chukwuka Uzor-Greey (striker)

Leeds United

Released: Josuha Guilavogui (midfielder)

Leicester City

Released: Danny Ward (goalkeeper), Jamie Vardy (striker), Oliver Ewing (midfielder), Harvey Godsmark-Ford (centre-back), Benjamin Grist (defender), Deniche Hill (forward), Liam McAlinney (centre-back), Arjan Raikhy (midfielder), Joe Wormleighton (right-back), Bradley Young (goalkeeper)

Liverpool

Released: Dominic Corness (midfielder), Lee Jonas (centre back), Jakub Ojrzynski (goalkeeper), Jacob Poytress (goalkeeper), Reece Trueman (goalkeeper), Louis Enahoro-Marcus (centre back), Harry Evers (defender)

Manchester City

Released: Kevin de Bruyne (midfielder), Scott Carson (goalkeeper), Tai Sodje (forward)

Manchester United

Released: Jonny Evans (defender, retired), Victor Lindelof (defender), Christian Eriksen (midfielder), Hubert Graczyk (goalkeeper), Tom Heaton (goalkeeper), Jack Kingdon (defender), Sam Murray (left-back), Tom Myles (goalkeeper), James Nolan (defender), Tom Wooster (goalkeeper)

Newcastle United

Released: Jamal Lewis (defender), Jay Turner-Cooke (midfielder), Ellis Stanton (midfielder), James Huntley (midfielder), Josh Donaldson (forward), Harry Powell (centre-back), Rory Powell (right-back)

Nottingham Forest

Released: Harry Toffolo (left-back), Wil Brook (goalkeeper), Connor Brown (centre-forward), Sam Collins (attacking midfielder), Harry Griffiths (goalkeeper), Jack Nadin (attacking midfielder), Manni Norkett (forward), Jack Perkins (midfielder)

Southampton

Released: Derrick Abu (right-back), Adam Lallana (midfielder), Josh Lett (left-back), Joe Lumley (goalkeeper), Josh McNamara (goalkeeper), Lewis Payne (right-back), Kyle Walker-Peters (right-back)

Sunderland

Released: Ben Crompton (right-back), Cuba Mitchel (midfielder), Caden Kelly (midfielder), Kelechi Chibueze (goalkeeper)

Tottenham Hotspur

Released: Fraser Forster (goalkeeper), Sergio Reguilon (left back), Alfie Whiteman (goalkeeper), William Andiyapan (centre-back),Jahziah Linton (left-back), Maxwell McKnight (right-back), Max Robson (right-back), Jaden Williams (striker)

West Ham

Released: Aaron Cresswell (defender), Lukasz Fabianski (goalkeeper), Vladimir Coufal (defender), Danny Ings (forward), Kurt Zouma (centre-back), Brad Dolaghan (striker), Kamarai Swyer (winger), Dondre Abraham (goalkeeper), Mehmet Halim (forward)

Wolves

Released: Pablo Sarabia (midfielder), Craig Dawson (centre back), Stan Amos (goalkeeper), Justin Hubner (defender/midfielder), Testimony Igbinoghene (full back), Aaron Keto Diyawa (left back), Lucas Kibrya (goalkeeper), Filozofe Mabete (defender), Josh Nyakudya (midfielder), Matty Whittingham (midfielder).

