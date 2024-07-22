Transfer speculation around £2.1m Preston North End man addressed amid exit talk

PNE signed the striker last summer from Cadiz

Preston North End have not had an approach - from any club - for striker Milutin Osmajic, the Lancashire Post understands.

There has been plenty of speculation doing the rounds - over the last few days - regarding the Montenegro international. The rumours have been around Osmajic potentially leaving the Lilywhites this summer, just one year on from his arrival. North End paid a club-record fee - in the region of £2.1million - to sign the forward from Cadiz last August.

Stoke City, CSKA Moscow and Hellas Verona were credited with interest at the time. And, a possible move to the latter has been the recent talk among the Deepdale faithful. PNE sources insist no club has made a move for the 24-year-old - who has not expressed a desire to leave either, nor suggested he is unhappy.

Osmajic scored eight goals in the Championship last season and assisted a further two, across his 36 league appearances. That included a eight-minute hat-trick, against Huddersfield Town at Deepdale. The 23-cap international missed the Southport friendly last week due to a back issue, then wasn’t spotted at all during the Bamber Bridge friendly - one day later. But, Lowe said last Thursday that he expected the number 28 to take some part in training at Euxton.

